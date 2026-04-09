Women To Watch: Tamisha Collins; 94.1 The Beat, Savannah

Tamisha Collins is a dynamic radio personality and creative content curator bringing culture, connection, and authenticity to the airwaves. As the voice behind The Saturday Beat Brunch on 94.1 The Beat in Savannah and Real 96.3 in Brunswick, GA, she delivers an experience that blends music, storytelling, and community with an unmistakable energy her listeners have come to love.

Beyond radio, Collins expands her reach through her astrology podcast, The Cosmic Wake Up Call, a Saturday-morning reset designed to provide clarity, motivation, and intention for the weekend ahead. The podcast reflects her ability to merge entertainment with purpose, creating content that resonates on both a cultural and personal level.

Her audience is deeply connected, drawn to authenticity, personality-driven content, and a shared love for music and culture. Whether tuning in on-air or engaging digitally, her followers aren’t just listeners; they’re part of a community.

Collins’ brand serves as a cultural connector in Savannah, consistently spotlighting local talent, community events, and stories that deserve amplification. Her work is rooted in representation, ensuring voices from within the community are not only heard but celebrated.

At her core, Collins is driven by a passion for creative storytelling. From on-air segments to character-driven concepts and podcasting, she thrives at the intersection of imagination and connection. She is also committed to creating space for women in media and supporting initiatives that uplift her community.

In today’s evolving media landscape, Collins believes A-level talent comes down to authenticity, consistency, and adaptability. “It’s not about perfection. It’s about presence, personality, and work ethic,” she says.

What sets her apart is the emotional depth and originality she brings to her work. Her content is lived, not manufactured, creating genuine moments that resonate deeply with her audience. That authenticity is also her go-to viral strategy, proving that real, relatable content will always outperform the overly produced.

When it comes to growth, Collins credits consistency and culturally relevant storytelling as the fastest way to move the needle, paired with meaningful community engagement.

She also understands the importance of evolving with younger audiences. “We have to speak their language: visually, digitally, and culturally,” she notes. “They want to feel like part of the conversation, not just spectators.”

Her advice to women entering the industry is clear and powerful: own your voice, build your skills and network, and protect your brand. Most importantly, don’t wait for permission. Create your own lane.

Looking ahead, Collins is focused on expansion: growing The Cosmic Wake Up Call, elevating her radio presence, and stepping into bigger creative opportunities that challenge and inspire her

Connect with Tamisha Collins:

Instagram: @mzz_tlc

Podcast: The Cosmic Wake Up Call (iHeartRadio)

Station: 941thebeat.com