Ford & Fleming Rally Cantrell & Rutherford for Q2 Sales Convo

Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works Chief Strategic Officer and Radio Ink columnist Loyd Ford has the lineup set for The Encouragers: The Radio Rally‘s Q2 sales roundtable, featuring Seven Mountains Media’s Kristen Cantrell and Stingray Radio’s Dean Rutherford.

The event is accessible for free via Apple, Audible, Spotify, or through the blog section at RainmakerPathway.com after 8p ET/5p PT tonight, April 9.

Cantrell is Owner and Operator of Seven Mountains Media and Seven Mountains Creative. Rutherford serves as SVP of Sales at Stingray Radio in Toronto. Chris Fleming of CD Media Consulting co-hosts alongside Ford.

“Our quarterly radio sales events have only one goal: help local radio sellers anywhere increase their sales and their income this quarter,” Ford said.