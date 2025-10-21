After AM Cuts, Tesla Dropping FM Radio From Entry Level Models

After removing AM radio from its electric vehicles, Tesla is now taking the next step in its quiet retreat from broadcast: eliminating FM radio altogether from its newest entry-level models, even as lawmakers in Washington push to keep AM tuners mandatory.

The automaker’s new Model 3 Standard and Model Y Standard trims have officially launched without FM radio capability, per MotorTrend, relying entirely on streaming and internet-based audio programming. Tesla’s move makes it the first mainstream auto brand to cut out over-the-air radio entirely, after phasing out the AM band starting in 2020.

The timing is striking, considering’s Congress current bid to pass the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, a bipartisan bill that would require automakers to keep AM radio tuners in all new vehicles as a safety feature at no additional cost.

The bill, championed by lawmakers including Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), has received vocal support from broadcasters, emergency managers, and first responders who argue that AM remains essential for public safety and emergency communication. The Act has more than 300 co-sponsors in the US House and a supermajority in the Senate, and is awaiting a vote.

The decision is a bold one, given the data. According to Edison Research’s Share of Ear study for Westwood One’s Audio Active Group, AM/FM radio still accounts for 51% of all in-car audio time among Tesla drivers, outpacing podcasts (12%) and ad-free SiriusXM (10%). Even more notably, 74% of all ad-supported listening in Teslas happens on AM/FM radio.

In a survey of over 3,200 US car owners conducted in late 2024, Xperi found that 62% of drivers would rule out buying a car without AM/FM reception. Quu’s 2025 In-Vehicle Visuals Report found that all 100 of the best-selling new car models in the US have FM radio.

For the radio industry, this shift represents more than lost dashboard space; it’s a direct challenge to the role of free, over-the-air broadcasting in emergencies and community connection. Edison’s data shows that AM/FM listening in cars among adults 25–54 has returned to pre-pandemic levels, climbing back to 51% in Q2 2025 after falling to 38% in 2022.

Earlier this year, startup automaker Slate Auto announced that its upcoming minimalist EV would include neither AM nor FM radio. Slate’s leadership framed the decision as part of a philosophy to “remove everything that isn’t a car,” leaving buyers to add audio accessories like Bluetooth speakers or phone mounts as optional extras.

As automakers continue stripping traditional radio from electric vehicles, Tesla’s influence could accelerate the trend and raise new questions about whether federal protections will need to expand beyond AM to safeguard all broadcast access in the connected-car era.

The NAB has released PSAs in English and Spanish asking radio listeners to contact their members of Congress by texting AM to 39179, urging them to support legislation that ensures AM radio remains in cars. Get them for your station here.