Sarasota’s ‘Jones & Company’ Expands Nationwide on iHeartRadio

After years of success serving Florida’s Suncoast, Jones & Company is going national. The iHeartMedia morning show heard on Sarasota’s 107.9 WSRZ is expanding to more than 25 markets under a new name, David and Meredith in the Morning.

The announcement was made live on air on October 14 by David Jones and Meredith Mickelson, who shared the news with their Sarasota listeners while emphasizing that the Suncoast edition of the show will remain unchanged.

Jones has been heard on WSRZ since the late ’80s, changing formats along with the signal. He was partnered with Mickelson in 2017.

Both Jones and Mickelson credited their local audience for helping the show grow into a national opportunity. “Most of why we were chosen was because of the listener interaction and what you guys bring to the show,” Jones said.

The show will also air nationwide on iHeartRadio’s Big Classic Hits channel.