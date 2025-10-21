How Broadcasters Can Reinvent Sales and Trust in the AI Age

Radio and television leaders will confront one of broadcasting’s defining challenges at Forecast 2026: how to bridge legacy media’s reach and influence with a marketplace where accountability driven by data, AI, and proof of performance defines value.

The session, Crossing the Bridge: Building Broadcast’s Future With Data, AI, and Proof of Performance, will examine how broadcasters can evolve from relying on reach and scale to competing directly with digital platforms on precision, attribution, and results.

Moderated by MediaRadar SVP of Product GTM & Growth Brett House, the discussion will feature Hearst Chief Data Officer/Consumer Media Jessica Hogue and Omnicom Credera Partner Rio Longacre. The trio will outline how local content, data-driven sales, and AI tools can help radio and television reassert their value in a streaming-first ad economy.

From using AI to modernize sales and measurement to adopting analytics that deliver transparent, verifiable results for advertisers, the conversation will also address how to maintain radio and television’s role as trusted media in an environment increasingly dominated by algorithmic targeting and walled-garden data models.

Forecast’s lineup of speakers includes some of the most influential figures in American media and policy: First Amendment attorney Floyd Abrams, commentator Stephen A. Smith, NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt, Nexstar President Sean Compton, and Cox Media Group Radio President Rob Babin, among dozens more.

The event will conclude with the presentation of Radio Ink’s 40 Most Powerful People in Radio and RBR+TVBR’s Top Broadcast Television Leaders, followed by the exclusive Broadcast Leadership Cocktail Reception.

Early Bird registration for Forecast 2026 ends October 31 at 11:59p ET. Seats are limited, and the event is on track to sell out, as usual.

