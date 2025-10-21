RedState’s Susie Moore Gets Full Time Gig on NewsTalkSTL

Conservative journalist and commentator Susie Moore is expanding her role at Epic STL’s NewsTalkSTL as co-host of The Mike Ferguson in the Morning Show. Moore has been part of NewsTalkSTL since its launch over four years ago as a frequent guest and fill-in host.

She replaces co-host Gabe Phifer, who is stepping away to spend more time with his family.

A native Missourian, Moore is Deputy Managing Editor for RedState, where she has covered local, state, and national news for over eight years.

Moore shared, “It has been such a privilege to be part of the NewsTalkSTL team from the outset. I am thrilled to be joining The Mike Ferguson in the Morning Show as co-host. I can’t wait to be part of the conversation with Mike and our NewsTalkSTL listeners every weekday morning.”

Ferguson said, “Susie is the perfect addition to the show. We’re fortunate to be able to add someone who does such great work in the conservative movement through RedState and also knows our community here in St. Louis. Our audience knows Susie, likes her, and respects her. We’re going to miss Gabe, but we’re excited about what Susie brings to the show.”

NewsTalkSTL President of Programming Jeff Allen added, “Gabe’s departure leaves big shoes to fill, and we’re very excited to have someone of Susie’s talent step in. She will be a great addition to our live and local commitment.”