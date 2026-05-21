Emmy Winner Ben Cathey Named MPR News Chief Meteorologist

A meteorologist who’s reported from wildfire zones in Tierra del Fuego and every type of natural disaster on the map has joined Minnesota Public Radio. Ben Cathey succeeds Paul Huttner as Chief Meteorologist at MPR News in St. Paul after a national search.

Cathey joins MPR News from the University of Colorado at Boulder, where he completed a Ted Scripps Fellowship in Environmental Journalism.

In his new role, Cathey will lead daily meteorology coverage at MPR News, including Climate Cast and the Updraft weather blog, working alongside meteorologists Sven Sundgaard and Mandy Thalhuber. Listeners will hear him regularly on All Things Considered starting May 25.

His television background includes stints at WVLT-TV in Knoxville, TN, and WTVG-TV in Toledo, OH, that earned him four Emmy Awards, seven Edward R. Murrow Awards, and AP’s Weather Anchor of the Year for Tennessee’s Large Markets in 2020. He holds meteorology certifications from both the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association.

MPR News Programming Director Stephanie Curtis said, “Ben’s forecasting is first-rate, plus his deep commitment to climate coverage brings depth to a beat that matters so much to Minnesotans. We’re thrilled to have Ben on our already stellar weather team.”

Cathey stated, “The chief meteorologist job at Minnesota Public Radio is truly a dream role. The legacy of MPR — at a hyperlocal and national level — is unmatched. I’m so excited to spread my love of science, climate, weird weather, and space with listeners across the state. Folks are so attuned to the changing weather, for ice fishing, farming, and just knowing whether to eat on the porch or have dinner inside. I’ve got big shoes to fill, and I’m thrilled to get to work.”