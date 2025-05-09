It’s Not Just AM, This Buzzy New EV Leaves Out Radio Entirely

As several major automakers continue exploring ways to phase AM radio out of future dashboards, one new player has plans to cut AM/FM entirely. While the minimalist EV is being hailed as a “gamechanger,” the question is: can no radio sell?

“People should decide what to pay for and when, not car companies,” said Slate Auto CEO Chris Barman during the company’s launch event. Head of Design Tisha Johnson added, “We took out everything that wasn’t a car, so customers could decide what they want to put back in as accessories in a timeframe that makes sense for their wallet.”

“We’re trying to eliminate everything that contributes to reliability issues and cost inflation,” said Slate Auto Chief Commercial Officer Jeremy Snyder told The Verge. “Seventy percent of repeat warranty claims are based on infotainment.”

Instead of a modern infotainment system, Slate – aiming for a $20,000 price tag and set for a Q4 2026 production launch – includes a universal phone mount with USB power and recommends drivers bring their own portable playback devices. Self-installable speakers are an optional accessory for the Slate, as is a Bluetooth speaker mount. No price has been listed for either.

Of course, that strategy could soon clash with federal policy – and consumer desire.

The proposed AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act would mandate that all new passenger vehicles sold in the US include the ability to receive and play AM broadcast signals as a safety feature, due to US reliance on the AM band as the backbone of the national Emergency Alert System.

If passed this year, the law would require the Department of Transportation to issue a rule by 2026, with compliance deadlines ranging from 2028 to 2031, depending on the automaker’s production volume. Slate Auto, which is new to the market, would likely qualify for the extended compliance window for smaller manufacturers, giving it until 2030 or 2031 to comply. Should the law not pass until the last year of the 119th Congress, bump those figures one year.

Once that compliance date hits, the Slate Truck would be legally required to include a built-in AM radio receiver, a speaker system, and a user-accessible interface that allows the driver to find and listen to AM stations without connecting a separate device – all for free. This might make Slate the only car on the market to have AM as its sole entertainment option.

Yet, until the rule takes effect, Slate is not obligated to include radio of any kind, but it would be required to inform buyers, through clear labeling, that the truck lacks AM capability. Additionally, the company would be barred from charging extra for any AM access workaround during that interim period.

Adding to the complexity is the inclusion of a 10-year sunset clause in the legislation. If the law expires in 2035 without renewal, Slate’s AM compliance window may be limited to fewer than five model years.

At the same time, recent consumer data suggests Slate’s bet against radio could put it at odds with a sizable share of the car-buying public. A 2024 report from Xperi’s DTS found that 62% would not consider purchasing a vehicle without AM/FM reception.

That preference is supported by new data from Quu’s 2025 Dashboard Scoreboard, which reviewed the top 100 best-selling vehicle models in the US. The study shows that FM radio remains available in 100% of models, while AM radio holds steady at 98%, even as HD Radio slightly declined to 67%.

So what are the implications for radio?

On Monday, Radio Ink opens the conversation with key voices in the in-car audio space, examining the implications of Slate’s stripped-down approach and what the move says about the future of dashboard design, infotainment expectations, and radio’s place in the car ecosystem.