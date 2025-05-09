No More Talk: Cumulus Sells To Buffalo’s Big WECK Owner

Radio One Buffalo is growing its footprint in Western New York with the addition of a second AM signal in the market. Company owner Buddy Shula has reached a deal to acquire Talk 1270 (WHLD-AM) from Cumulus Media for $150,000.

Cumulus acquired WHLD in 2011. The station, licensed to Niagara Falls, has been carrying syndicated Conservative Talk programming from Westwood One since 2021 after flipping from Sports Talk.

This marks Shula’s second AM station acquisition in the region. In 2016, he purchased WECK-AM and its FM translator for $655,000, putting on a Classic Hits format and calling it The BIG WECK.

Shula’s legal representation is Stephen Lovelady of Shainis & Peltzman, while Cumulus is represented by attorney Mark Lipp of Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth. Beth Griffin of Griffin Media Brokers served as the broker of record for the sale.

Until the transaction closes, Radio One Buffalo will begin operating the station under a Local Marketing Agreement effective June 1. Shula has not disclosed his programming plans for WHLD. He commented, “This is a great addition to ‘Buffalo’s Oldies Station, The BIG WECK,’ and will give us more opportunity to touch the lives of our listeners and local communities. This acquisition is going to change the radio landscape in Niagara Falls, Buffalo, and all areas in between, just like our purchase of WECK-AM did 8 years ago.”