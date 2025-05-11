2025 WBA Gala Spotlights Radio Excellence Across Wisconsin

Stations from across Wisconsin gathered in Madison to honor the top work in local radio and television during the past year at the 2025 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards Gala. This year, 125 radio and TV stations submitted 1,493 entries to be judged.

The awards are determined by a points system based on placements in individual category competitions by broadcast professionals from outside Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Broadcasters Association President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind said, “This year’s awards gala was a fantastic showcase of the great work radio and TV stations did in 2024. Wisconsin’s broadcasters are proud to serve their local communities, and it shows.”

Among the winners, Woodward Radio Group Brand Manager Joe Marroe of WKSZ said, “We’re really proud and thankful to be named Medium Market Music Station of the Year. This award goes out to our whole team. Their hard work, creativity, and passion make it all possible. We’re always trying to connect with our listeners and give back to our community, so this recognition from the WBA means a lot to us.”

Taking home some of the most coveted awards of the night were:

News and Talk Radio – Large Market

Best Morning Radio Show:

WKTJ FM – Jen, Gabe, and Chewy

Best Radio Show:

WAUK AM – The Maggie Daun Show – Aug. 20, 2024

Best Newscast:

WAUK AM – Oct. 17, 2024

Best Sportscast:

WIBA AM – Doug Russell Show

Station of the Year:

WTMJ AM, Milwaukee

News and Talk Radio – Medium Market

Best Morning Radio Show:

WTAQ AM – The Morning News with Matt and Rob

Best Radio Show:

WFHR FM – Community Stories JR

Best Newscast:

WXCO AM – Brittney Merlot Newscast Oct. 23, 2024

Best Sportscast:

KFIZ AM – Morning Sports with Chuck Freimund

Station of the Year:

WOMT FM, Manitowoc

News and Talk Radio – Small Market

Best Morning Radio Show:

WBEV FM – Morning Show – She Fished It Out

Best Radio Show:

WBEV AM – The Dam Sports Show

Best Newscast:

WRJO FM – July 1, 2024

Best Sportscast:

WBEV AM – ESPN BD Sportcenter

Station of the Year:

WBEV FM, Beaver Dam

Music Format – Large Market

Best Morning Radio Show:

WMYX FM – Elizabeth and Radar Valentines Day Special

Best Radio Show:

WLUM FM – Ian McCain Afternoons

Station of the Year:

WVMO FM, Monona

Music Format – Medium Market

Best Morning Radio Show:

WBCV FM – Trav in the Morning – Monday in March

Best Radio Show:

WKSZ FM – Afternoons with Reed and Eddie

Station of the Year:

WKSZ FM, Green Bay

Music Format – Small Market

Best Morning Radio Show:

WLKG FM – Good Morning Wisconsin

Best Radio Show:

WLKG FM – Middays with Andi

Station of the Year:

WCOW FM, Sparta

A full list of winners can be found on the WBA site.