2025 WBA Gala Spotlights Radio Excellence Across Wisconsin

Stations from across Wisconsin gathered in Madison to honor the top work in local radio and television during the past year at the 2025 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards Gala. This year, 125 radio and TV stations submitted 1,493 entries to be judged.
The awards are determined by a points system based on placements in individual category competitions by broadcast professionals from outside Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Broadcasters Association President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind said, “This year’s awards gala was a fantastic showcase of the great work radio and TV stations did in 2024. Wisconsin’s broadcasters are proud to serve their local communities, and it shows.”
Among the winners, Woodward Radio Group Brand Manager Joe Marroe of WKSZ said, “We’re really proud and thankful to be named Medium Market Music Station of the Year. This award goes out to our whole team. Their hard work, creativity, and passion make it all possible. We’re always trying to connect with our listeners and give back to our community, so this recognition from the WBA means a lot to us.”
Taking home some of the most coveted awards of the night were:
News and Talk Radio – Large Market
Best Morning Radio Show:
WKTJ FM – Jen, Gabe, and Chewy
Best Radio Show:
WAUK AM – The Maggie Daun Show – Aug. 20, 2024
Best Newscast:
WAUK AM – Oct. 17, 2024
Best Sportscast:
WIBA AM – Doug Russell Show
Station of the Year:
WTMJ AM, Milwaukee
News and Talk Radio – Medium Market
Best Morning Radio Show:
WTAQ AM – The Morning News with Matt and Rob
Best Radio Show:
WFHR FM – Community Stories JR
Best Newscast:
WXCO AM – Brittney Merlot Newscast Oct. 23, 2024
Best Sportscast:
KFIZ AM – Morning Sports with Chuck Freimund
Station of the Year:
WOMT FM, Manitowoc
News and Talk Radio – Small Market
Best Morning Radio Show:
WBEV FM – Morning Show – She Fished It Out
Best Radio Show:
WBEV AM – The Dam Sports Show
Best Newscast:
WRJO FM – July 1, 2024
Best Sportscast:
WBEV AM – ESPN BD Sportcenter
Station of the Year:
WBEV FM, Beaver Dam
Music Format – Large Market
Best Morning Radio Show:
WMYX FM – Elizabeth and Radar Valentines Day Special
Best Radio Show:
WLUM FM – Ian McCain Afternoons
Station of the Year:
WVMO FM, Monona
Music Format – Medium Market
Best Morning Radio Show:
WBCV FM – Trav in the Morning – Monday in March
Best Radio Show:
WKSZ FM – Afternoons with Reed and Eddie
Station of the Year:
WKSZ FM, Green Bay
Music Format – Small Market
Best Morning Radio Show:
WLKG FM – Good Morning Wisconsin
Best Radio Show:
WLKG FM – Middays with Andi
Station of the Year:
WCOW FM, Sparta
A full list of winners can be found on the WBA site.