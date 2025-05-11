Catsimatidis Grows Regional NY Radio Reach With New AM Buy

Red Apple Media, the owner of New York City’s 77WABC, has expanded its broadcast reach into New York State’s Lower Hudson Valley with the addition of WRCR-AM in Rockland County. The station is now carrying a simulcast of WABC programming.

WRCR had been operating independently for nearly six decades with a focus on local news and community programming, most recently under Alexander Broadcasting President Alexander Medecovich. No sale price for WRCR has been disclosed at this time.

WRCR’s signal range falls well within the coverage area of WABC, prompting many to wonder what future plans are for the station. A Red Apple Media spokesperson told Radio Ink, “It will start off as a simulcast. Stay tuned for the future vision.”

The acquisition marks a continued effort by Red Apple Media CEO John Catsimatidis to grow the company’s network and reach, including through recent syndication offerings via Red Apple Audio Networks. Catsimitidis purchased WABC from Cumulus Media for $12.5 million in cash in 2019.