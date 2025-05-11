Libsyn Bolsters Ad and Creator Operations With Strategic Hires

Libsyn has announced four strategic additions to its Business Development team, reinforcing its focus on creator partnerships, ad operations, and brand engagement as the company seeks to further expand its presence in the podcast advertising space.

Nick Zier joins as Senior Manager of Creator Partnerships, bringing experience in live event production, brand collaborations, and strategic initiatives from creator economy startups like Creatorland and Moment House.

Cliff Clinton, formerly of Ad Results Media, Ossa, and Lemonada Media, takes on the role of Senior Manager of Strategy and Podcast Operations. Clinton brings experience in ad operations and campaign execution.

Scott Herd has been named National Account Director. With a background in advertising and sponsorships, Herd will focus on helping brands develop full-scale, multi-channel campaigns across Libsyn’s portfolio and aligning with the company’s long-term strategic goals.

Brittany Hall, joining as Director of Brand Partnerships, brings over a decade of audio advertising experience, including leadership roles at Spotify, Sony Music Entertainment, Pandora, Chartable, and Megaphone. Hall will focus on expanding Libsyn’s brand relationships and unlocking new revenue opportunities.

Libsyn says the team expansion supports its broader investment in advertising technology and creator-first tools, including host-read, dynamic, and programmatic ad solutions designed to meet growing demand from both advertisers and creators.