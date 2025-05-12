Nassau College Students to Call New York Dragons Games

The New York Dragons have announced a broadcast partnership with Nassau Community College’s WHPC 90.3 FM for the 2025 season, including coverage of all regular season and playoff games for the indoor football team, as well as a weekly half-hour radio show.

WHPC, which operates both over the air and through major streaming platforms, will serve as the official home of the Dragons for the upcoming inaugural season of the new Entertainment Football Association. Student broadcasters from Nassau Community College will lead production and handle all on-air duties, including play-by-play, analysis, and sideline reporting.

The Dragons’ season begins on Saturday, June 14, with a home game against the New Jersey Ciphers at Nassau Coliseum.

New York Dragons General Manager Peter Schwartz said, “We’re excited to have our games broadcast on WHPC this season. This is a partnership that delivers for everyone involved including our fans, our organization, and the Nassau Community College community. My college radio experience helped me launch my career in sports, so I’m thrilled to be working with WHPC on these broadcasts and to help mentor future professional broadcasters and producers.”

Nassau Community College WHPC Faculty Director Shawn Novatt added, “I am so excited to be bringing the inaugural season of the return of Arena Football and the New York Dragons to the airwaves exclusively on WHPC. Thank you to General Manager Peter Schwartz for trusting our educational mission and giving this amazing opportunity to the students at Nassau Community College.”