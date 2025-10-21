Q3 Automaker Lobbying Surge Left Mark On AM Radio Act

The third quarter of 2025 brought a surge of lobbying activity from both automakers and broadcasters as the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act advanced through the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, with the auto industry’s influence clearly visible.

Federal lobbying disclosures show a concentrated push from the nation’s largest automakers to shape the legislation before its October markup.

General Motors led all spenders with $4.96 million in lobbying, followed by Toyota Motor North America with $1.6 million, American Honda Motor Co. with $910,000, and Tesla with $340,000. Tesla’s filing came shortly after revealing the electric vehicle maker, which has already removed AM reception from its full lineup, is beginning to remove FM radio from certain models, as well.

The renewed lobbying efforts coincided with a policy shift: a late amendment to shorten the enforcement sunset period of the Act from ten to eight years. The adjustment gives the Department of Transportation’s rulemaking authority an earlier expiration date in 2033, unless renewed by Congress.

On the other side of the debate, the radio industry poured substantial resources into preserving AM’s place in dashboards. The NAB reported more than $2.5 million in federal lobbying during Q3, contracting with firms such as OnMessage Public Strategies, The Smith-Free Group, Klein/Johnson Group, and HillNorth LLC.

In addition to its push for the AM Act, the NAB has remained active on a broader lobbying front in both Congress and the FCC. Recent filings show the NAB advocating for broadcast deregulation while also pressing for modernization of the Emergency Alert System and opposition to any expansion of music performance royalties.

Additional filings show iHeartMedia spending more than $1.2 million across eight separate engagements. Salem Media Group also reported $30,000 in related lobbying activity.

As both industries prepare for a potential floor vote before year’s end, lobbying filings suggest neither side plans to ease pressure. Broadcasters are expected to continue emphasizing emergency communications, while automakers are likely to focus on cost-benefit arguments and emerging EV design standards.

The NAB has released PSAs in English and Spanish asking radio listeners to contact their members of Congress by texting AM to 39179, urging them to support legislation that ensures AM radio remains in cars.