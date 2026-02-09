iHeartMedia Lights Up Las Vegas Radio Dial With Neon

iHeartMedia Las Vegas has flipped 93.1 The Mountain to Neon 93.1 (KYMT), swapping Classic Rock for Variety Hits. The new brand blends Pop, Rock, and Hip-Hop from the past three decades, while keeping station personalities, including The Woody Show.

iHeart Vegas Senior Vice President of Programming MoJoe Roberts commented, “We are excited to light up the airwaves with the same electric vibe that defines our city. Neon 93.1 is bold, unpredictable, and exhilarating – bringing listeners a nonstop hit experience that’s uniquely Vegas.”

Area President Glynn Alan said, “We’re incredibly excited to launch Neon 93.1, a bold new brand that truly reflects the energy and unpredictability of Las Vegas. This station creates a fresh, high-impact environment for advertisers to connect with consumers at scale, and we believe Neon 93.1 will drive meaningful engagement and strong results for our marketing partners across the market.”