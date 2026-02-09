Bad Bunny’s Rimas Sports Partners With iHeart’s My Cultura

iHeartMedia has partnered with Bad Bunny’s Rimas Sports agency to produce original podcasts and content for its My Cultura podcast network, launching a slate of new shows with the first hosted by MLB star Ronald Acuña Jr. and debuting later this year.

Rimas Sports was co-founded by Bad Bunny alongside Rimas Entertainment executives Noah Assad and Jonathan Miranda. Launched in 2023, the agency represents more than 45 athletes across sports, including Major League Baseball, motorsports, boxing, and padel, and is expected to expand into NFL representation in 2026.

The new partnership aligns Rimas Sports’ content ambitions with My Cultura, which iHeartMedia launched in 2021 to develop culturally driven podcasts spanning entertainment, identity, and Latino narratives. The network has since added multiple high-profile creators and production partners as stakeholders.

According to the companies, the Acuña-led podcast will extend beyond sports to explore culture, family, and personal experiences, positioning athletes as storytellers with broader creative platforms.

Rimas Sports Director Alejandro Padrón said, “We’re excited to join iHeartMedia’s My Cultura for a podcast that goes beyond sports—covering culture, family and the stories that connect us as Latinos. Having Ronald Acuña lead the first show marks the start of authentic conversations that inspire and bring fans closer to the talent and vision of our athletes.”

iHeartMedia My Cultura Podcast Network Head Leo Gomez said, “Sports aren’t just something the Latino community watches, it’s something we live. Sports are part of the culture, heritage and legacy that is woven into who we are. Partnering with Rimas Sports on amazing audio content curated by Bad Bunny and his team will allow us to bring sports and pop-culture icons like Ronald to listeners everywhere and share richer stories about how Latinos experience, elevate and redefine sports every day.”