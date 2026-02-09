Orlando Morning Radio Icon Doc Holliday Dead At 64

Jeffrey Duncan, known to listeners for decades as Doc Holliday, has died, marking the end of a long radio career that spanned multiple markets and included a defining run at XL106.7 (WXXL) in Orlando. The news was confirmed by Mark Hlavin, who served as Executive Producer during his time at Cox Media Group’s K92.3 (WWKA).

Duncan began his radio career as an air personality in Atlantic City before helping build Top 40 stations in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. His early stops included WAEB in Allentown during its Laser 104 era and WNVZ Z104 in Norfolk, where he became part of the station’s rise in the CHR format.

Under the Doc Holliday name, Duncan later worked at Malrite Communications’ WEGX Eagle 106 in Philadelphia during a highly competitive pop radio period. He eventually joined WXXL, which relocated from Leesburg to Orlando and launched as XL106.7, positioning itself against WBJW BJ 105, now WOMX Mix 105.1. His afternoon shift contributed to the station’s early success.

By February 1991, Duncan moved to mornings, teaming with Johnny Magic. The pairing became one of the region’s most recognized morning shows, lasting 17 years. In 2007, Duncan and fellow XL106.7 personality Grace Vaquez left to join K92.3, where he remained until 2010.

Beyond radio, Duncan served as stadium announcer for the Arena Football League’s Orlando Predators and was an announcer for the Nickelodeon television series Family Double Dare in the 90s. In later years, he worked as an instructor at a Central Florida campus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting.