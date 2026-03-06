Blast From The Past: WCFL, Chicago

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Ed Salamon, featuring a Windy City format flip.

Salamon says, “When I saw Paul Anka featured on CBS Sunday Morning, I was reminded of when I hired him to entertain at the kickoff party when I transitioned WCFL from Talk to music 45 years ago. He was still on the charts and represented the format, which combined current music with Top 40 hits from the 1950s forward.”

“I hired Dave Martin as PD because he had impressed me at radio conventions. I was very familiar with Fred Winston because I had listened to him when he was doing mornings at KQV while I was still in Pittsburgh.”

Thanks, Ed!

We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.