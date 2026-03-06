StreamGuys Enhances In-Stadium Audio Experience With ULLS

StreamGuys is upgrading its Ultra-Low Latency Streaming platform to extend real-time in-venue listening to both Android and iOS devices, while adding pre-roll advertising capabilities that give sports teams and broadcasters a new way to monetize live streams.

The ULLS platform, launched in 2024, syncs radio play-by-play or video feeds with live game action, letting fans inside a venue follow along through a team or broadcaster’s app without the lag that typically makes streaming impractical for in-person use. Previously limited in cross-platform support, the updated version now runs on both major mobile operating systems.

The new pre-roll ad insertion feature allows teams and broadcasters to play sponsor audio before a live stream begins. Ads run only at stream initiation and do not interrupt game coverage. Organizations can fill that slot with direct-sold campaigns or draw from StreamGuys’ Ad Network Marketplace when no sponsorship is booked.

StreamGuys says ULLS adoption has grown among professional teams, minor league organizations, and international broadcast partners. The company attributes part of that growth to the platform’s technical approach: ULLS routes streams through StreamGuys’ Contribution Network using low-latency protocols and delivers audio and video through an HTML5 player in sync with live action. The system is compatible with standards-based audio-over-IP encoders widely used in broadcast production.

The tech will be showcased inside the ENCO Booth at NAB Show 2026 in Las Vegas from April 19–22.

Eduardo Martinez, Executive Vice President of Technology at StreamGuys, said, “We are replacing the legacy AM/FM radio experience inside stadiums with a modern mobile solution that is perfectly synchronized to live game action. At the same time, we’re giving sponsorship teams new inventory they can monetize, providing a built-in revenue opportunity through our Ad Network Marketplace, and helping organizations strengthen direct relationships with their fans through their own apps. It’s about preserving tradition while enabling smarter digital growth.”