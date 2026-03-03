Magellan AI Dials Into Nielsen’s DMA Data for Podcast Attribution

Magellan AI is enhancing its measurement suite in cooperation with Nielsen by licensing the ratings company’s proprietary Designated Market Area data, allowing advertisers to locally measure podcast performance across 210 standardized US media regions for the first time.

Nielsen’s DMA geographic framework is now within the Magellan AI platform, enabling buyers and sellers in digital audio to evaluate podcast attribution alongside traditional channels like linear TV and radio.

Nielsen Audio Managing Director Rich Tunkel said, “Advertisers need a consistent way to evaluate the effectiveness of their media across every platform. By leveraging Nielsen’s DMA data, Magellan AI will bring a new level of comparability and transparency to podcast attribution, and ensure consistent measurement against the same rigorous geographic standards as other major media.”

Magellan AI CEO and Co-Founder Cameron Hendrix commented, “Our goal is to provide the most accurate and comprehensive measurement toolkit in the industry. Integrating Nielsen’s DMA data into our attribution reporting gives our clients the flexibility to move beyond national metrics and prove the value of podcasting at the local level, where so many business decisions are made.”