Murph Dawg and Phathead Get ‘Fresh’ Syndication Via JVC

JVC Broadcasting has a new syndicated offering, Country Fresh Radio, spotlighting brand-new releases from known stars and emerging artists. Hosted by Long Island-based Murph Dawg and Phathead, CFR is meant for early momentum without disrupting core rotations.

The show is currently carried on JVC Broadcasting’s Country stations in Florida and New York, as well as Hall Communications’ WCTY in Norwich, CT.

Murph Dawg joined JVC’s 103.1 The Wolf (WOTW) in Orlando in 2014 as Program Director and Afternoon host before moving to Mornings. He currently serves as Midday host on My Country 96.1 (WJVC). Phathead is JVC Broadcasting Group Director of Country Music Programming and has hosted Mornings on WJVC since 2011.

Murph Dawg said, “There’s a lot of great music that doesn’t always get the immediate runway it deserves. Country Fresh Radio is built to give new songs a real moment — not just a spin, but a spotlight.”

Phathead said, “Labels are looking for places where new music actually gets heard, not buried. CFR is about discovery, context, and momentum — helping listeners connect with songs and artists early.”