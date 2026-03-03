Leo Kiper Jr. Returns to Appleton’s Score in Midday Overhaul

Woodward Community Media’s 95.3/99.1 The Score (WSCO-AM) in Appleton, WI, has expanded its local sports lineup with a revamped weekday midday schedule, adding new pairings and returning voices to deepen coverage across Northeast Wisconsin.

Following the departure of Eric “Balky” Balkman from the station, middays now feature The Show with Tony G and Leo led by Leo Kiper, Jr. and WCM Sales Executive Tony Giordano. Kiper previously hosted The Show with Leo & Balky alongside Balkman. In the hour leading up to The Show, The Bullpen with PJ and Nick pairs Assistant Brand Manager Paul Johnson with 95.9 KISS FM co-host Nick Vitrano.

Johnson commented, “I feel very fortunate to talk sports every day with Nick Vitrano. Some of my favorite conversations through the years have revolved around sports, and I’m excited to share that energy with our listeners. We’ll cover the big games, but we’ll also wander into other topics—you never know what you’ll get.”

Giordano stated, “Joining The Score full-time alongside Leo Kiper Jr. is an incredible opportunity. Leo and I share a natural chemistry that will translate into an engaging show. I’m grateful to Woodward Community Media for their trust and am eager to bring my energy to the airwaves every day.”

Woodward Community Media Brand Manager Alex Thomas added, “We are energized by this evolution. Pairing a talent like Nick Vitrano with a pro like Paul Johnson, and bringing Leo Kiper, Jr. back to team up with Tony G, allows us to deliver the authentic conversation our listeners crave.”