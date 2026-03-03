CRS Names ’26 Scholarship Recipients Ahead of Honors Program

Country Radio Seminar has named its 2026 scholarship recipients and mentees, with plans to illuminate the next generation of the format’s leaders on March 18 at CRS Honors, hosted by CRB Board President Kurt Johnson, with Executive Director RJ Curtis opening.

The Rusty Walker Scholarship, named for the late programmer and Country Radio Hall of Fame inductee, will send three rising professionals to CRS 2026. This year’s recipients are iHeartMedia Little Rock’s Presleigh Bearden (KHKN/KMXF), Cumulus Media Knoxville’s Karly Duggan (WIVK), and Cumulus Nashville’s Erin Merimonti (WKDF).

The Lisa McKay Women in Radio Scholarship, honoring the 2018 Country Radio Hall of Fame inductee and mentor to female programmers, will be awarded to Radio New Braunfels’ Ella Martinez (KNBT/KGNB), Digio Strategies’ Dixie Roberts (WTVY), and First Media Radio’s Aston Williams (WDWG).

CRS and Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio will also continue their partnership on the Mentoring & Inspiring Women in Country Radio Scholarship. MIW Board Member Lo Sessions will recognize 2025 mentee Audacy’s Jessica Chenoweth (KSON) and launch the 2026 program.

Lastly, the inaugural Whitney Allen “Hot Mic” Scholarship, created to support emerging female on-air talent, will be presented to Canyon Media’s Monica McGlochlin (KONY).

Beyond the scholarship and mentorship recognitions, CRS Honors will also include the announcement of the Country Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2026 and select ACM Radio Award winners, including Station of the Year and On-Air Personality of the Year across all market sizes. Additional ACM winners will be revealed during the New Faces of Country Music Show.

The ceremony will feature a performance of the National Anthem by Frank Ray and an In Memoriam tribute performed by HARDY, honoring members of the Country radio community.