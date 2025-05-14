Jessica Chenoweth Named 2025 MIW in Country Radio Mentee

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio has named 103.7 KSON Executive Producer Jessica Chenoweth as the second mentee for its MIW in Country Radio Mentorship Program in collaboration with Country Radio Broadcasters.

The year-long initiative is designed to elevate female leaders within Country radio by offering one-on-one mentoring with seasoned executives, strategic development opportunities, and industry access like attendance at the 2026 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville.

Chenoweth began her career in 2004 answering request lines at KIIS-FM Los Angeles. She later became Technical Producer for On Air with Ryan Seacrest, wrote for John Tesh and Bitboard.com, and worked in content roles at Star 94.1. After a brief hiatus to teach and serve in the nonprofit sector, she returned to broadcasting in 2016 as Associate Producer at Audacy San Diego’s KSON, rising to Executive Producer for John and Tammy: San Diego’s Morning Show.

Alongside her radio career, she is an advocate for her 6-year-old autistic son, Walt.

Chenoweth said, “I’m so excited for this opportunity to learn from the best in the business and further cement my career in country radio. Thank you to the entire CRB/MIW team for believing in me. I can’t wait to get started!”

Country Radio Broadcasters Executive Director RJ Curtis stated, “Jessica is a standout talent whose energy, leadership, and heart embody the future of country radio. We’re proud to support her journey through this partnership with MIW and look forward to seeing all she’ll accomplish.”

MIW Board President Sheila Kirby added, “The MIW in Country Radio mentorship is about investing in rising leaders who are already making an impact; and Jessica is exactly that. Her story, drive, and passion for the format make her an ideal fit, and we’re thrilled to walk alongside her in this next chapter of her career.”