Dan Brady Takes On GM Duties At Dr. Laura’s Take On The Day

SiriusXM host Dr. Laura Schlessinger and Crossover Media Group’s audio production company, Take On the Day, has promoted Dan Brady to Vice President/General Manager. Brady previously served as Chief Call Producer and Vice President of Operations.

Before joining Take On the Day, Brady spent 25 years in local and network radio and digital media in Los Angeles. His experience includes roles as Streaming Manager & Project Coordinator for Premiere Networks, web producer for The Jim Rome Show, consultant to the Steve Austin Show Podcast, work with Sports USA Media, and Assistant Program Director for Salem Media Group’s KRLA-AM.

In his new role, he will continue managing production across the radio program, podcast, live events, and video initiatives. Since 2005, Take On The Day has served as the exclusive production and marketing company for The Dr. Laura Program, her podcast portfolio, website, and social media platforms.

Take On The Day CEO Ron Hartenbaum said, “Dan has been critical to the on-going success of the radio program, podcast, live events, and pushing the growth of the video product to new levels of engagement. His ability to get things done is simply amazing.”

Brady stated, “I’m humbled to be recognized in this elevated role by the managing partners and more importantly Dr. Laura as we continue to propel her legendary brand. Continuing to work with our partners at SiriusXM and their team in this new capacity is a true honor.”