WUSF Public Media Names Three Senior Managing Directors

The University of South Florida’s WUSF Public Media has elevated three veteran staffers to the position of Senior Managing Director, restructuring leadership across content, operations, and membership for the Tampa Bay area’s WUSF 89.7 and Classical WSMR.

Mary Shedden, a 12-year WUSF veteran, takes the content role, leading journalism and cultural programming strategy across broadcast, podcast, and digital platforms. Christopher Sampson, with a decade at the group, moves into operations, overseeing technical infrastructure and broadcast systems across frequencies and digital streams.

Danielle Wright-Landry will lead membership and audience support, focusing on donor retention and long-term sustainability.

WUSF General Manager Leslie Laney said, “We are fortunate to have such experienced and talented individuals right here in our ranks to lead our strategic future. With these elevations, we are sharpening our focus on the three pillars essential to our public service mission: Creating high-quality regional content, maintaining the technical infrastructure required for reliable delivery across multiple platforms, and ensuring the long-term sustainability that only deep community support can provide.”

Laney added, “By empowering our leaders in this way, we are ensuring that WUSF is better positioned than ever to enrich the minds and inspire the curiosity of the residents of our entire community.”