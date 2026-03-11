NuVoodoo To Decipher The Songs Driving Country Radio at CRS

NuVoodoo will present results from a nationwide Country music research study at the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville on Friday, March 20, after testing more than 400 titles from the 1990s to current hits with 600 Country fans aged 18 to 49.

NuVoodoo Founder Carolyn Gilbert and President of Media Research and Marketing Leigh Jacobs will lead the session, which includes breakouts comparing appeal among radio P1 listeners versus heavy streaming consumers who use little or no broadcast radio, data the company says gives programmers actionable intelligence ahead of the spring ratings period.

CRS Research Committee Chair Justin Chase said, “Reliable research is one of the most valuable tools a programmer can have, but it’s not always accessible to everyone. This music test delivers insights programmers can use immediately, helping stations of all sizes make smarter, data-driven decisions.”

Gilbert added, “We are incredibly grateful to Curb Records and RJ Meacham for bringing this valuable opportunity to the Country radio community.”

The study is one of three research presentations commissioned by Country Radio Broadcasters for CRS 2026.