MediaCo’s Sigma Audio Adds Female-Forward Bilingual Network

After launching in January, MediaCo’s Sigma Audio Networks has revealed its first major initiative: Alpha Woman, a bilingual English-Spanish radio and streaming network targeting multicultural US women, blending contemporary music and lifestyle programming.

Distribution includes national terrestrial reach through affiliate stations, integrated broadcast and digital campaigns, branded segments, talent integrations, and live experience opportunities. Alpha Woman launches with an initial group of affiliate partners, with additional markets expected through 2026.

Sigma Audio Networks President and CEO Elisa Torres said, “Women are not only shaping culture — they are driving economic influence and defining what comes next. Multicultural women are powerful leaders in their homes, their communities, and in business. Alpha Woman was created to amplify their voices, their stories, and their influence.”

Sigma Audio Networks SVP of Audio Integrated Sales Jason Corelli said, “Multicultural women are cultural leaders and powerful decision makers within households and communities. Alpha Woman creates a premium environment where brands can connect authentically with this audience through culture, conversation, and meaningful storytelling.”