Local Radio Networks, Radio Workflow Unite Under One Roof

Local Radio Networks has acquired Radio Workflow, folding the 700-client cloud-based traffic, billing, sales, and AI-powered production platform into an operation that already serves 875-plus affiliated stations across nineteen music formats.

In accordance with the deal, Radio Workflow Co-Founder Fletcher Ford moves to Chief Revenue Officer. Co-Founder and Chief Information Officer Shane Zammit continues to lead technology development.

Local Radio Networks CEO Steve Swick said, “Broadcasters no longer have to concentrate their personnel on programming and operations; instead, they gain both in a single, integrated solution designed by leaders in Middle-Market Radio, who understand the unique demands of Small and Medium Market radio owners.”

Ford commented, “I’ve spent my career collaborating with local broadcasters, and I know firsthand the challenges they face and the opportunities ahead. By combining the passion and expertise of both Radio Workflow and LRN, we are assembling a team that represents the highest standards and technical excellence of both operations, with a deep understanding of middle market radio station requirements.”

“Industries don’t fail because of talent. They fail when the infrastructure beneath them doesn’t evolve,” Zammit added, “Sixteen years ago, I saw local radio relying on tools that slowed it down, and I decided to create a solution…Today, with Radio Workflow and Local Radio Networks working as one unit, we have something rare: technology with scale, built by people who understand the industry from the inside out.”