MediaCo Launches New Network With Former SBS AIRE Chief

As its “growth mode” continues, MediaCo has launched a new multicultural audio network designed to streamline national advertising access to Hispanic, Black, Asian American, and bicultural audiences across traditional broadcast, digital audio, and live experiences.

The new Sigma Audio Networks, led by former Spanish Broadcasting System Chief Network Officer Elisa Torres, consolidates MediaCo’s national audio assets, including New York City’s WBLS and Hot 97 (WQHT), the Estrella Network, Que Buena Los Angeles, and the Don Cheto Radio Network, into a single platform

As President and CEO of Sigma Audio Networks, Torres brings more than a decade of national network-building experience to the role. She joined SBS in 2012 to launch AIRE Radio Networks, where she built the company’s national syndication business and expanded its US footprint to 290 affiliates. Torres exited SBS in September.

Torres commented, “Sigma Audio was built to be the voice of Hispanic, Black, Asian American and bicultural audiences. Together with MediaCo, we will optimize our reach and grow with national scale and culturally-rooted programming, supporting our creators who inform, entertain and shape our communities. Sigma Audio was created to make multicultural audio buying simpler, more scalable, and aligned with how brands and agencies operate today.”

MediaCo Chief Revenue Officer Brian Fisher stated, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Elisa and her team on the launch of Sigma Audio. Elisa and her operations leadership have spent decades building, expanding and operating some of the most successful audio networks in the country. The foundation of Sigma Audio is built on the successful results of years of hands-on experience, deep operational knowledge, cultural expertise and a clear understanding of what it takes to build audio platforms that perform at national scale.”

MediaCo President and CEO Albert Rodriguez added, “This network is being built on MediaCo’s deep and growing roster of talent and content, as well as our foundation of operational excellence. Sigma Audio Networks expands and builds on our platform, giving advertisers a smarter way to activate multicultural audio at scale.”