Nueva Network Lifts Agostino, Lyke, & Finley in Leadership Update

As Nueva Network approaches its fifth anniversary, the Hispanic-owned audio and digital company has promoted three executives as it continues to expand its national sales and business development operations, per founder and CEO Jose Villafañe.

Grace Agostino has been elevated to Senior Vice President of Sales and Corporate Communications. Agostino will continue leading several priority national accounts while also representing Nueva Network across the broader advertising and media industry.

Jim Lyke has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Sales Operations. Lyke joined Nueva Network in 2025 after more than two decades in network sales and will now manage the network sales team while overseeing day-to-day sales operations. Lastly, Ben Finley has been named Vice President of Business Development following a year in which Nueva Network added new national clients and expanded its overall reach.

Villafañe commented, “These promotions mark a pivotal moment as we enter our fifth year of operation. With the foundation we’ve built since our launch in 2021—from our new digital platforms and the Que Onnda podcast network to our expanded content capabilities in video—Jim, Grace, and Ben are the ideal leaders to guide Nueva Network as we continue to revolutionize how brands authentically connect with the bicultural generation.”