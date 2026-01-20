X Marks The Spot For Rebecca Romo In Cape Cod

Cape Cod’s X 106.5 and 102.3 (WGTX) has added Rebecca Romo to its on-air lineup, expanding the station’s weekend programming and bench strength. Romo brings over 25 years of experience, including stops in Seattle, New Orleans, and College Station.

She later worked as a producer and reporter for the BBC and as an education reporter at WGBH NPR. Romo will host Acoustic Sunday and provide fill-in support across X programming as needed.

WGTX Program Director Jerry McKenna said, “I am happy to welcome Rebecca Romo to Cape Cod’s X. Rebecca is the ultimate radio professional. She has built solid relationships within the community and lives and breathes Cape Cod. Rebecca is the perfect addition to the X team!”