Red Apple Media Builds Syndication Momentum With Joe Concha

Less than a month after Red Apple Media multiplied FOX News contributor Joe Concha’s presence on New York City’s 77WABC from Sundays to weekdays, now the broadcaster is adding Concha At Night to its growing syndicated talk lineup via Red Apple Audio Networks.

His Sunday program and the two-minute segment Joe Concha Sounds Off are already syndicated through Red Apple.

Red Apple Media Owner and CEO John Catsimatidis said, “Red Apple Audio Networks is focused on delivering proven, high-impact programming to stations across the country. Joe’s success on WABC Radio demonstrates how effective our model is—developing shows locally at the flagship level and scaling them nationally. This new weekday program is a natural addition to our growing lineup.”

Red Apple Media and WABC Radio President Chad Lopez said, “WABC has always been a powerful incubator for talent and content that resonates far beyond New York. By producing this show at our flagship station and distributing it through Red Apple Audio Networks, we’re reinforcing our commitment to building premium programming that works for listeners, affiliates, and advertisers.” Concha cocluded, “WABC has been instrumental in building the Sunday program and this opportunity. Red Apple Audio Networks understands how to grow talent and deliver content that connects with audiences. I’m excited to bring this program to stations and listeners nationwide.”