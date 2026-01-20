Portland’s Nick and Kristen To Be Honored For Service At CRS ’26

After raising millions for listeners in need, Audacy Portland’s 99.5 The Wolf (KWJJ) morning duo Nick Steele and Kristen Flowers will be recognized for their outstanding giving and community achievements at CRS 2026 as the Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award honorees.

Over the past six years, Nick and Kristen’s annual holiday season Medical Debt Payoff has helped retire more than $19 million in medical debt for PNW residents, with $2.17 of that coming in 2025.

Before joining Audacy in 2020, Steele and Flowers served as on-air hosts at KOIT in San Francisco and previously held the same roles at KNTY in Sacramento. The married couple first met in 2010 in Las Vegas, where Flowers worked as an anchor for sister station KXNT-AM and Steele was an on-air personality at sister station KLUC.

The Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award is named after Tom Rivers, who served on the Country Radio Broadcasters Board of Directors and held leadership roles at WUSN in Chicago and WQYK in Tampa. He passed away in 2004 at age 38. The honor recognizes sustained contributions to community service and humanitarian efforts within the country radio industry.

Steele and Flowers will receive the award at CRS 2026, scheduled for March 18–20 at the Omni Nashville Hotel.