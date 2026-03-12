Home Market, New Title: Erik Bradley Takes The Spot In Dallas

Erik Bradley is adding Dallas to his portfolio as Audacy’s Brand Manager at KS107.5 (KQKS) in Denver, Assistant Brand Manager of B96 (WBBM) in Chicago, and Director of Music Initiatives takes on Brand Manager duties at Classic Hits-formatted 98.7 The Spot (KSPF).

In radio since 1988, Bradley started at WCKZ in Charlotte and held Music Director roles at KBEQ in Kansas City and WBBM before being named Brand Manager at KQKS in 2024.

Bradley said, “It’s an honor to be trusted to lead DFW’s 98.7 The Spot here in my home of North Texas. I’m bullish about the future of The Spot and all that our incredible Audacy team is doing.”

Audacy Dallas Market Manager Bob Mackay remarked, “Erik is a proven leader with an exceptional ear for music and a deep understanding of how to build brands that truly connect with listeners. His experience across some of the most competitive radio markets in the country, combined with his passion for this state, makes him the perfect person to lead 98.7 The Spot.”