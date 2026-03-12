iHeart’s TikTok Radio Going Live in NYC, LA and 26 More Markets

It’s been three months since iHeartMedia revealed its plans for TikTok Radio, in coordination with the social media colossus. Now the “living, breathing For You Feed,” as the broadcaster calls it, is here with a debut set for 28 stations in major US markets.

Promising current hits with creator-driven content, cultural commentary, and emerging music, the format kicks off in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, and Miami, among other locations, with live broadcasts from the iHeartPodcast Hotel at SXSW in Austin.

Host duties fall to current iHeart talent like Kayla Thomas of KIIS FM in Los Angeles, Ashlee Young out of Houston, Jon Comouche of 104.3 MYfm in Los Angeles, Becky Mits of Star 94.1 in San Diego, and Angelina Narvaez of Wild 94.9 in San Francisco. Recurring segments include “Behind-the-Charts,” a weekly countdown of TikTok’s ten biggest songs; “On the Verge,” spotlighting artists approaching a breakout; and “Hacks on the :20’s,” surfacing trending lifestyle content from the app every hour.

The launch also introduces the first wave of creators for the iHeart-powered TikTok Podcast Network. Among the initial slate are Suite 305 with Lele Pons, Caroline’s Closet with fashion editor Caroline Vazzana, and two sports-focused shows from creators Clifford Taylor IV and Tim Martin. The November announcement had flagged up to 25 creator-led podcasts for the network.

iHeart Chief Programming Officer Tom Poleman stated, “This next chapter of our multiplatform partnership with TikTok unlocks the full power of both ecosystems – creators, broadcast radio, podcasts, live moments, and social – all working together in real time.”

“From live broadcasts at SXSW to creator-led podcasts and trend-driven radio programming, we’re merging the best of our platforms to amplify creators, elevate emerging voices and deliver fans a 360 degree experience across audio, video and live moments,” he added.

TikTok Global Head of Media and Licensing Partnerships Dan Page added, “We couldn’t be more excited to launch TikTok Radio and introduce our inaugural slate of hosts for the TikTok Podcast Network. At TikTok, empowering creators to turn their passions into lasting careers is core to everything we do, and this partnership unlocks powerful new opportunities for them to expand their voices across radio, podcasts, and live moments, while connecting with fans in new ways.”