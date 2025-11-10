iHeart To Bring Scrolling Experience To AM/FM With TikTok Radio

iHeartMedia is aiming to bring the TikTok experience to AM/FM radio for the first time with the launch of a new, fast-paced national broadcast and digital audio channel inspired by the short-form video platform’s culture, music, and creators.

TikTok Radio will pair the platform’s top creators with iHeart personalities to deliver trend-driven storytelling, cultural commentary, and emerging music, and mirror an offering made on satellite radio since 2021.

The station will air across iHeartMedia broadcast outlets nationwide and digitally on the iHeartRadio app, built on the music architecture of flagship CHR stations KIIS-FM in Los Angeles and Z100 (WHTZ) in New York. Segments such as “Behind-the-Charts,” “New Music Fridays,” and “On The Verge” will provide the stories behind the songs and the creators behind the trends.

The release states, “It’s a station where listeners will feel like they are scrolling on TikTok, but with their ears.” Further details about TikTok Radio programming and the podcast network will be announced in the months ahead.

In addition, the new TikTok Podcast Network will debut with up to 25 creator-led podcasts, expanding TikTok voices into long-form audio. Distributed by iHeartPodcasts, the shows will be available on the iHeartRadio app and all major podcast platforms. iHeartMedia will also open new co-branded podcast studios in Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta to produce both audio and video content for creators.

TikTok creators will also gain exclusive access to iHeartRadio events such as the iHeartRadio Music Festival and Jingle Ball.

The partnership builds on the earlier “Next Up: Live Music” TikTok LIVE contest for emerging artists and the addition of viral TikTok personality Juju Green, known as Straw Hat Goofy, as Key Entertainment Contributor in August.

iHeartMedia President, COO, and CFO Rich Bressler said, “This partnership connects TikTok’s cultural energy and creator community with the unmatched scale and reach of iHeartMedia. We’re giving creators access to the biggest audio platforms in America — creating new ways to tell stories, entertain, and build deeper connections with fans. Together, we’re combining our vast networks to deliver relevant content on a massive scale. It’s a win for creators, fans, and brands alike.”

TikTok Global Head of Media and Licensing Partnerships Dan Page said, “At TikTok, empowering creativity and connecting communities are at the heart of everything we do. This partnership with iHeartMedia opens up exciting new opportunities for creators and brands to reach wider audiences, collaborate across platforms, and extend their creativity beyond the TikTok platform. Together, we’re amplifying the connection between artists, creators and our community through the shared power of cross-platform storytelling.”