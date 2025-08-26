iHeart Gets Goofy: TikTok Star Joins as Entertainment Contributor

iHeartMedia announced the addition of vital TikTok personality Juju Green, known as Straw Hat Goofy, as Key Entertainment Contributor. Green will provide iHeartRadio listeners with weekly movie updates, exclusive reviews, and recommendations across shows and brands.

As part of the partnership, Green will contribute weekly content to the syndicated Elvis Duran & The Morning Show, based at New York’s Z100 (WHTZ). In addition, Green’s podcast Get Rec’d with Straw Hat Goofy will now be distributed by iHeartPodcasts. The podcast combines film and television recommendations with pop culture conversations and celebrity interviews.

Green shared, “Movies, TV, and storytelling are the heartbeat of who I am. Joining the iHeartMedia family means I get to bring my love for entertainment to even more people — whether it’s dropping recs on the radio or diving deep with guests on the podcast. I couldn’t be more hyped.”

iHeartMedia Chief Programming Officer Tom Poleman said, “At iHeart we are always looking for creative talent and a fresh voice to add to our lineup and Juju Green is the perfect fit. We are excited to bring his energy, wit and authenticity that made him a social sensation to our iHeartRadio listeners everywhere.”