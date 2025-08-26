Texas Radio Hall of Famer Chris Huff Rejoins Audacy Houston

Chris Huff is returning to Audacy Houston as Assistant Brand Manager for three stations: 95.7 The Spot (KKHH), Mix 96.5 (KHMX), and 100.3 The Bull (KILT). The hire marks a reunion with The Bull, where he served as Program Director, after almost five years away.

Huff’s programming career also spans markets including Knoxville, Chattanooga, Greensboro, and Dallas.

During his tenure, he led 100.3 The Bull to two Academy of Country Music Major Market Station of the Year wins, including a 2020 honor. He was inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2023.

Audacy Houston Operations Manager Bruce Logan said, “We are building a world-class team at Audacy Houston, and Chris brings an enormous amount of experience and knowledge about country music in Texas. As the original architects of The Spot, I am thrilled to reunite with him. With Chris collaborating with JR Ammons on Mix 96.5, we have a team that is built for success.”

Huff said, “This is truly a tremendous opportunity to return to radio with the staff and stations that have been such an integral part of my career.”