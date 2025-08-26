Nautel Adds Tracey Connolly as Global Broadcast Sales Director

Nautel has appointed Tracey Connolly as Global Director of Broadcast Sales. She succeeds Wendell Lonergan, who is retiring after more than 47 years with the AM/FM transmitter company. Connolly brings 30 years of sales leadership experience to the role.

Nautel Head of Sales Blair Donovan said, “She has a superb track record of establishing exceptional relationships and will apply this experience to serve the broadcast industry and Nautel customers.”

Nautel President and CEO Kevin Rodgers added, “We’re pleased to add Tracey to the Nautel team, and we wish Wendell the very best in retirement. Wendell has been with Nautel for more than 47 years; he was involved in Nautel’s early AM designs and has contributed immensely to the worldwide broadcast community in his more recent role as Senior Director of Broadcast Sales.”