Star 92.7 Raises $124,000 For Sonora Meals on Wheels

Clarke Broadcasting’s Star 92.7 (KZSQ) held its annual Meals on Wheels Radiothon on August 22. The event supports Sierra Senior Providers, which delivers 60,000 meals each year to local seniors around the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains.

This year’s theme, “More than a Meal,” raised $124,000 and highlighted the companionship and support volunteers provide in addition to food. The annual fundraising goal is $150,000 to fund the program throughout the year, with collections still being made.