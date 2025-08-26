Charlamagne Tha God, iHeart to Host Fifth Mental Wealth Expo

iHeartMedia New York syndicated host Charlamagne Tha God, in partnership with Mental Wealth Alliance, will host the fifth annual Mental Wealth Expo on World Mental Health Day. The free event takes place on October 11 in Newark, NJ, at NJIT.

The expo provides communities with access to resources, healing spaces, and expert-led discussions around mental health and wellness. Attendees will experience panels, live podcast recordings, and interactive breakout sessions.

Featured participants include Charlamagne Tha God, Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, and Angela Rye. Breakout rooms led by licensed professionals will address anxiety, depression, PTSD, gender-specific wellness approaches, and additional topics.

Charlamagne Tha God said, “As we prepare for the fifth annual Mental Wealth Expo, my excitement continues to grow. Partnering with iHeartRadio and Mental Wealth Alliance each year to invest in our collective mental wealth fills me with pride. With the guidance and support of Dr. Alfiee as our Chief Mental Wealth Officer, we are creating spaces of hope, healing, and empowerment that uplift Black communities and beyond. This isn’t just about talking about mental health, it’s about transforming how we experience it together.”

More information on the event is available through the Power 105.1 (WWPR) site.