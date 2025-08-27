Scott Beck’s ‘Herd Report’ Podcast Expands to Ag Radio

The Rural Radio Network is bringing Herd Report, a weekly podcast hosted by cattleman and content creator Scott Beck, to radio. Starting in September, the show will air Saturday mornings on Lexington, NE’s KRVN 880 AM, while also available through the Rural Radio Podcast Hub.

Herd Report delivers news, sire insights, and interviews with top breeders for cattle producers. The program joins two other Beck-produced podcasts, Squeeze Chute Trivia and the Spotlight Series, on the Rural Radio Network’s podcast platform.

Beck remarked, “I’m really excited to be partnering with the Rural Radio Network. They’ve always been such an influential voice for agriculture, and I respect how dedicated they are to this industry. I think listeners are going to enjoy Herd Report, and I can’t wait to share these conversations with them.”

Rural Radio Network Operations Manager Bryce Doeschot said, “The Rural Radio Network has built its reputation as the leading source for agricultural content, and we’re thrilled to expand that reach by partnering with Scott Beck and Herd Report. Together, we’re committed to delivering livestock producers the best insights, stories, and resources available.”