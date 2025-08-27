The Power of Showing Up: Why In-Person Meetings Still Matter

I was on fellow Radio Ink columnist Loyd Ford’s podcast this weekend, and this topic came up, and it inspired me to write about it. In today’s world of emails, phone calls, and video conferences, it’s easy to convince ourselves that face-to-face meetings are a thing of the past.

But in radio sales (and really, in any business built on trust), nothing replaces the value of being there in person.

I learned this lesson the hard way.

The Hard Truth I Learned When I Left Radio Full-Time

When I stepped away from radio sales full-time, I thought I could continue maintaining my client relationships without seeing them as often. After all, I knew the accounts, I had their business history, and I figured consistent communication by phone or email would be enough to keep things going.

But I was wrong.

Slowly but surely, I started losing some of those clients. Not because I wasn’t delivering value or following up—but because I wasn’t showing up. I underestimated how much trust and loyalty are reinforced simply by walking through the door, shaking a hand, and looking someone in the eye.

Gaining Back What I Lost

When I returned to radio full-time, I made it a priority to rebuild those relationships face-to-face. I stopped in to say hello, not always with an ask or a pitch, but to reconnect. To listen. To show I was invested not just in their advertising, but in their business and their success.

And you know what? I gained those clients back.

That experience completely reshaped how I view sales.

Why Stopping In Matters Long-Term

The thing about showing up is that it doesn’t always pay off immediately. Sometimes, you drop by a client’s business and it feels like just a quick hello. But over time, those small check-ins compound. They build trust, credibility, and top-of-mind awareness.

When that client is ready for their next campaign, or when a new opportunity arises, you’re not just a name in their inbox—you’re the person who took the time to stop by. And that matters.

I’ve got one client that I’ll go in and see, and we’ll spend about 20 minutes talking about fishing and exchanging stories about coaching 8U softball. I’m telling you, these check-ins matter.

The Takeaway

In radio sales, people buy from people they trust. And trust is built in person. Technology is a great tool, but it’s not a substitute for face-to-face connection.

So, whether it’s a scheduled meeting or a quick drop-in, don’t underestimate the power of showing up. It’s been one of the biggest drivers of my success—and I believe it always will be.