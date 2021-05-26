Here Comes TikTok Radio

Year after year radio executives hear how this new media or that new technology is going to replace the industry they love, yet hear comes one of those shiny new toys wanting to be just like them.

TikTok, SiriusXM and Pandora have announced they are joining forces to launch TikTok Radio this summer. It will feature exclusive performances, special events, and emerging talent. TikTok Radio will be presented by TikTok creators and DJs.

The joint press release says the TikTok channel will feel like a radio version of the platform’s “For You” page. The TikTok creators will showcase trending music and stories behind the songs throughout each day, as well as a weekly music countdown dedicated to TikTok’s top trending tracks.

“We are excited to collaborate with TikTok to create new content that brings the vibrancy of the leading social networking service to life on live radio and our streaming platforms,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. “The effect TikTok has on music, and pop culture in general, is undeniable. Our platforms will provide a unique opportunity for TikTok creators to engage with our listeners with content experiences that have never been done before in audio. The exclusive SiriusXM channel will bring a new take on radio by tapping into the latest music trends on TikTok, while Pandora listeners will get access to playlists curated personally by TikTok’s top creators.”

“TikTok is redefining the way that fans discover music and artists, while enabling a new form of musical engagement and creative expression,” said Ole Obermann, Global Head of Music, TikTok. “We are excited to work with SiriusXM on TikTok Radio and to bring TikTok creators to Pandora to make the trends, music, and creative influences that are playing such a defining role in modern culture even more accessible.”