Buffalo AM Goes 24-Hour Talk

Cumulus Buffalo has launched a new 24-hour all talk format on WHLD-AM, replacing a sports format. The flip is anchored by Cumulus’ national campaign to launch Dan Bongino into the Noon to 3PM time slot.
Jim Riley, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Buffalo, said: “We’re very excited to launch Talk 1270 this week in Buffalo as Dan Bongino launches his national radio show. Western New Yorkers can now enjoy daily radio shows on Talk 1270 from two of the most listened-to podcasters in America, Ben Shapiro and Dan Bongino, as well as other marquee talk radio favorites.”
Talk 1270’s programming line-up includes:
Monday-Friday:
1am-5am Red Eye Radio
5am-6am First Light
6am-7am America In The Morning
7am-8am First Light
8am-9am America In The Morning
9am-12n Chris Plante Show
12n-3pm Dan Bongino Show
3pm-5pm Ben Shapiro Show
5pm-6pm Michael Knowles Show
6pm-9pm Lars Larson Show
9pm-10pm Dan Bongino Replay (Hr 1)
10pm-1am Jim Bohannon Show
Sat and Sun:
1a-6a Best of Red Eye
6a-7a America This Week / Week in Review
7a-9a Real Estate Today