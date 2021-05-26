Buffalo AM Goes 24-Hour Talk

Cumulus Buffalo has launched a new 24-hour all talk format on WHLD-AM, replacing a sports format. The flip is anchored by Cumulus’ national campaign to launch Dan Bongino into the Noon to 3PM time slot.

Jim Riley, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Buffalo, said: “We’re very excited to launch Talk 1270 this week in Buffalo as Dan Bongino launches his national radio show. Western New Yorkers can now enjoy daily radio shows on Talk 1270 from two of the most listened-to podcasters in America, Ben Shapiro and Dan Bongino, as well as other marquee talk radio favorites.”

Talk 1270’s programming line-up includes:

Monday-Friday:

1am-5am Red Eye Radio

5am-6am First Light

6am-7am America In The Morning

7am-8am First Light

8am-9am America In The Morning

9am-12n Chris Plante Show

12n-3pm Dan Bongino Show

3pm-5pm Ben Shapiro Show

5pm-6pm Michael Knowles Show

6pm-9pm Lars Larson Show

9pm-10pm Dan Bongino Replay (Hr 1)

10pm-1am Jim Bohannon Show

Sat and Sun:

1a-6a Best of Red Eye

6a-7a America This Week / Week in Review

7a-9a Real Estate Today