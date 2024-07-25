Women to Watch: Hannah Lane; US96.3, Jackson, MS

(By Charese Frugé) Hannah Lane is a member of the Nate & Traci morning show on US96.3 (WUSJ), a Country station serving Jackson, MS. She’s also the full-time content creator for the cluster of five additional area stations owned by New South Radio.

“I had no idea I would ever grow up and be able to say I’m on the radio,” says Lane. “Being on the radio was never my plan. However, during one of the most broken times of my life, I had a girl come in and change everything for me. Brittany Rose helped me get my chance and my foot in the door being an intern at 100.7 The Tiger. I then met Nate and Traci in Nashville and they wanted me to come to Mississippi. I never thought anything about it because I never thought I would move states. I ended up graduating college and they called. I went from being an intern to a third chair on a morning show. It has been such an amazing ride ever since.”

“I was never going to school for radio. God obviously just had different plans than I did for myself,” explains Hannah Lane. “I was going through a really rough point in my life when I started my radio internship. I had two girls believe in me and push me to step out of my comfort zone. If it weren’t for that push, I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing today. It just shows we need people who love and support us. My first internship is something I will cherish forever and I’m so thankful 100.7 The Tiger gave me that opportunity.”

“The most exciting thing I’ve been a part of since getting into the business was interviewing artists in Nashville. Nashville holds such a special place in my heart. The company I work for has opened those doors for me and let me really spread my wings in the Nashville world. Being able to stand in front of a camera and interview artists still feels like a dream to me.”

“One of the biggest challenges I’ve faced in the industry is my age. I think many people look at me like I was ‘handed’ this career and that my abilities are defined by how old I am. I may be 23, but I work so hard to put myself out there and really share my journey on a whole other level. I handle those comments by just ‘doing me.’ It used to bother me a lot about what people would say or feel about me. I’m learning though, it’s more of a ‘them thing’ than it ever is a ‘me thing.’ I just have to do my best and let God do the rest.”

“That being said, I think what we can do to engage a younger audience in radio is to accept them,” says Hannah Lane. “You have to be able to learn from them the same way you want them to learn from you. I think my job is a perfect example. They have taught me so much about radio; however, I have shown them so much in the social media world. I think it’s so important to make the younger audience not feel ‘belittled’. If we want to bring them in, we have to make them feel welcomed and heard. I think everyone strives for both of those feelings and if we conquer that, we can do some really amazing things together.”

“When it comes to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the business, I can only speak from my experience. We have representatives of all lifestyles employed at our company and I would argue more female leadership than just about anyone in the business. Our GM and OM are both female and we have a female PD for our country formats. Our ownership and management are looking for the right person for the job with the right vision. Lifestyle, gender and ethnicity are not the main concern.”

“My advice for young Women who want to make in the business would be don’t be afraid to be different, and you can work hard, but don’t work your life away. I heard a lot about not ‘oversharing’ my life. I think it actually made me so much more secure in my career and in myself though. I think showing the different sides will make your audience connect to you more, which is exactly what you should want. You want them to feel seen, heard, and welcomed. I have also always told myself, ‘You can’t be afraid to stand out and be you.’ I would rather people love and support me for who I really am than who I’m not. Be true to yourself and go after what you want no matter what people may say. My faith is such a big deal to me. So I would also say keep God first. He works things out far more than we can imagine when we let him take the wheel.”

“What keeps me up at night is my desire to be the best I can be. I worry a lot about whether I’m doing enough or if I’m making the right decisions for my career and myself. It’s a constant battle to wonder if you truly are making the best decisions for yourself. It is the one thing that continues to bother me.”

“I find balance by hanging out with my friends and family. Something about being around them fills my cup. It’s the one thing that balances out my ‘on-the-go’ lifestyle. I have always said that you can work hard but you shouldn’t work your life away. I don’t want to ever miss out on my family and friends. They truly are my balance.”

“I think 2024 has been one of the most exciting years. I have had so many amazing things happen and God continues to surprise me with the doors he opens for me. My long-term goal is to have my own podcast one day. I love anything social media, so having my own podcast would be an absolute dream of mine. I’m not entirely sure what the year will hold, but I do have total faith it’s going to be my best year yet.”

Follow Hannah Lane on Instagram (@hannahhlanee) and on Facebook.

Charese Frugé is an award-winning Content, Broadcast, and Marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, San Diego, and Las Vegas. As the owner of MC Media, she works with radio brands and individual talents, especially young women, helping them grow their brands and negotiate on their own behalf. Find her at @MCMediaOnline. See more Women to Watch here.