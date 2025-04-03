Gomez and Simington To Lead FCC Policy Talks at NAB Show

With broadcast ownership caps, DEI initiatives, and potential payola under renewed scrutiny, FCC Commissioners Anna Gomez and Nathan Simington are set to take center stage at the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas in two high-profile sessions.

Commissioner Gomez’s scheduled appearance is drawing attention not just for her role, but for the timing. Set to speak in a Q&A session on Monday, April 7 at 3:00p as part of the Broadcast Management Track, Gomez arrives in Las Vegas following a string of outspoken public remarks that have amplified her presence on the Commission.

A vocal advocate for diversity and fairness in broadcasting, the Democratic Commissioner has been sharply critical of FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s recent rollback of DEI initiatives. She has also called an investigation into CBS News politically motivated and warned against government overreach in media affairs and a “weaponized” Commission.

The following day, Commissioner Simington will deliver keynote remarks during Overcoming Hurdles to Full ATSC 3.0 Deployment, scheduled for Tuesday, April 8, at 11:45a in Theater 2 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Simington’s appearance aligns with growing momentum inside the Commission for regulatory modernization, particularly regarding the national audience cap and the so-called UHF discount.

Simington signaled a strong push for broadcast deregulation during the 2025 NAB State Leadership Conference in a fireside chat with NAB EVP of Legal and Regulatory Affairs Rick Kaplan.

The FCC last examined the rule in 2017 under then-Chairman Ajit Pai, but no final decision was made. Now, with a new Republican majority under Chairman Brendan Carr, the docket has returned to focus. The NAB’s recent 52-page ex parte filing, submitted just ahead of the Show, argues for full repeal of the cap.

NAB President Curtis LeGeyt has warned that outdated ownership restrictions are undermining broadcasters’ ability to compete with digital and streaming giants, placing the future of free local news at risk.

In March, a bipartisan group of 73 US House members, led by Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC), urged the FCC to update media ownership caps. They contended that current rules place local broadcasters at a significant disadvantage in the modern media landscape dominated by unregulated digital platforms.

Absent from the conference lineup are Chairman Carr and outgoing Commissioner Geoffrey Starks.

Taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 5-9, registration is open on the NAB Show site.