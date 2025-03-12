FCC Officially Opens Door to Mass Broadcast Deregulation

The FCC’s notice invites public feedback on specific rules that may no longer serve their intended purpose or may be hindering technological advancements, competition, or investment in communications infrastructure. The Commission is particularly interested in hearing from industry stakeholders about rules that disproportionately impact small businesses, create barriers to market entry, or have become obsolete due to changes in technology and the media marketplace.

“The Commission possesses a duty to evaluate its policies over time to ascertain whether they work – that is, whether they actually produce the benefits the Commission originally predicted they would,” the FCC stated in the notice.

The agency has outlined several key areas for review, including:

Cost-Benefit Analysis: The FCC is examining whether certain regulations impose more costs than benefits on businesses and whether eliminating or modifying these rules could lead to better economic outcomes.

Market and Technological Changes: With rapid advancements in digital communications, broadband, and broadcasting, the FCC seeks to identify rules that have become outdated or unnecessary.

Barriers to Entry: The Commission is analyzing whether regulations place a disproportionate burden on smaller firms, limiting competition and innovation.

Legal and Constitutional Concerns: The FCC is considering whether some regulations conflict with recent judicial rulings, including the Supreme Court's Loper Bright decision, which overturned the Chevron deference framework that had previously granted agencies significant leeway in interpreting statutes.

Regulatory Redundancy: The agency is also reviewing whether existing FCC rules overlap with broader federal, state, or industry self-regulatory measures, potentially creating unnecessary compliance burdens.

For broadcasters, this review could signal significant changes to long-standing regulations that impact ownership rules, content policies, and licensing requirements.

Interested parties have 30 days from the notice’s release to submit comments to the FCC, with a subsequent 15-day period for reply comments.

The FCC has emphasized that any proposed rule changes will be evaluated based on their potential impact on the industry, consumers, and overall market competition. The review process is expected to take several months, with the Commission likely issuing further notices and proposed rule changes based on the feedback received.