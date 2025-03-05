FCC’s Simington Says Days of Deregulation Are Ahead For Radio

“Should we expect broadcast deregulation? I think it’s absolutely clear that we will.” Those words from FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington caused a stir at the 2025 NAB State Leadership Conference as radio and TV operators seek freedom to take on Big Tech.

As the FCC makes headlines under Chairman Brendan Carr, Commissioner Simington engaged in a candid fireside chat with NAB EVP of Legal and Regulatory Affairs Rick Kaplan, covering a range of pressing issues for broadcasters, including the future of AM radio, regulatory reform, and the role of Big Tech in media.

When asked about recent controversial FCC actions, Simington assured the audience that the FCC under Chairman Carr does not intend to impose a partisan perspective on local news. Instead, the focus would be on ensuring trustworthy reporting while avoiding overreach into editorial discretion. “We don’t have a Ministry of Truth in the US government. I’m not in the business of deciding who’s telling the truth and who’s not,” he said.

However, with a new chairman at the FCC, Simington expressed optimism about a shift toward a more infrastructure-focused commission. “The FCC is probably going to become a little bit less portatory and a little bit more concerned with bread and butter, hard technology issues,” he said.

With his heralding of impending deregulation, Simington went on to say, “They don’t just come from another era, they come from another paradigm,” he said to loud murmurs of assent.

Another hot topic during the chat was the FCC’s enforcement processes, which Simington has criticized in recent days. He noted that recent Supreme Court decisions could impact the constitutionality of the FCC’s fining authority, potentially reshaping how enforcement actions are handled.

He also expressed his view that enforcement actions disproportionately target broadcasters. “There’s a sense in which the FCC loves to go after the best actors, historically, with enforcement actions,” he said, explaining that broadcasters often face fines and regulatory challenges even when trying to comply with the rules.

Simington concluded by inviting broadcasters to share their ideas with the FCC, emphasizing a collaborative approach to shaping policies that support free speech, job creation, and industry growth.